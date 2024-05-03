Analysts Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Target Price at $84.80

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. Graco has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,378 shares of company stock worth $4,376,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Graco by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Graco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 66,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

