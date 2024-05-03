Analysts Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Price Target at $47.14

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.
HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson Stock Performance
Shares of HOG stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.
Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.
