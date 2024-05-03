Analysts Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Price Target at $47.14

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Harley-Davidson

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.