Analysts Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Target Price at C$35.47

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.47.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JWEL. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 0.7 %
Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
