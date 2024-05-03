Analysts Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Target Price at C$35.47

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JWEL. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 0.7 %

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

Shares of JWEL opened at C$25.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.51. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$22.10 and a 12 month high of C$33.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Free Report

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.