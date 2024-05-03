Analysts Set MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) PT at $12.25

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

MDXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDXG

MiMedx Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.44. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.58 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 64.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $162,028.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 479,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $162,028.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 479,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,145 shares of company stock valued at $409,378. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.