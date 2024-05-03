Analysts Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT at $156.60

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $130.63 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

