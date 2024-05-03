Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance
NYSE FINS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,661. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
