Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINSGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE FINS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,661. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson bought 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $70,251.30. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,933.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dividend History for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.