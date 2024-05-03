ANSYS’s (ANSS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $345.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.92. The company had a trading volume of 137,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

