ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Increases Dividend to $3.60 Per Share

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 3.6027 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $2.56.
ANTA Sports Products Price Performance
ANPDY stock opened at $299.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.32. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $206.58 and a 52-week high of $310.30.
About ANTA Sports Products
