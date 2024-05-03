AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AON. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $329.69.

Get AON alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $280.04 on Monday. AON has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AON will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.