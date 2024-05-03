Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of AON worth $184,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in AON by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.69.

AON Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.79. 1,750,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

