Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price (up from $189.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.14.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $11.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.63. 79,952,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,052,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.57. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Apple by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,302,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $223,347,000 after acquiring an additional 235,175 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 109,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

