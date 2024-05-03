Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.97.

Get Apple alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of AAPL traded up $11.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.74. 37,246,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,520,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day moving average of $181.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 109,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 28,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.