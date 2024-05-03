ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $126.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $150.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $112.67 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $153.60. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.51.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter worth $309,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 260.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

