Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer-Daniels-Midland updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-$6.25 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. 288,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,113. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

