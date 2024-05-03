Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT Raised to $14.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. 24,957,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,263,305. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.87. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $43,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $140,857.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,138.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $43,898.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,820 shares of company stock worth $1,400,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 97,951 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,494 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,753 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,384,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 93.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,895,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 915,971 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

