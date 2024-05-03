Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Ares Capital Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.99.
Ares Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCC
Ares Capital Company Profile
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Capital
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.