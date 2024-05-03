Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

