Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $252.26 and last traded at $254.71. Approximately 642,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,442,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.53.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.94 and a 200-day moving average of $248.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,514 shares of company stock worth $95,369,397 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.