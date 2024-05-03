Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$41.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s current price.
ATZ has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.60.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATZ
Aritzia Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total value of C$63,409.92. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.