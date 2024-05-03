Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARM. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get ARM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 98.00 on Friday. ARM has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 164.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 122.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 89.19.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARM will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in shares of ARM by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARM

(Get Free Report

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.