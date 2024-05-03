Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Paul L. Alpern Sells 11,250 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $71,887.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of AIP traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 150.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Arteris by 77.1% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 254,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Arteris by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 86,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 120.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 200,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

