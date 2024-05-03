Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $173.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ASND traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.37. 206,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,207. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $161.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.11 and a 200-day moving average of $127.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,030,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,658,000 after buying an additional 228,457 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,012,000 after acquiring an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,181,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,346,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 842,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,920,000 after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

