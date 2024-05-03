ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 3.2%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $902.07 and last traded at $898.50. 378,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,217,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $870.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $951.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $812.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $355.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

