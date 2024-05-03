Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASPN. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASPN

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. 3,348,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,183. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $25.65.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,083,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 128,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.