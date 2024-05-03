Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,763,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,084,029 shares.The stock last traded at $25.51 and had previously closed at $23.85.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,067,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,015,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 623,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 494,662 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,684,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.16 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

