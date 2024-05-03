Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Acquires £49,785.52 in Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Boardman acquired 36,607 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £49,785.52 ($62,536.77).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 4.3 %

AML traded up GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 138.90 ($1.74). 2,234,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.05. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 132.40 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.20 ($4.98).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 225 ($2.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.77) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

