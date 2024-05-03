Atb Cap Markets Comments on Shopify Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Shopify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now expects that the software maker will earn $0.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SHOP. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.03.

SHOP opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.31 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Shopify by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Shopify by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

