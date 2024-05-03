Atb Cap Markets Comments on Yangarra Resources Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yangarra Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yangarra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$33.65 million for the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 30.65%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on YGR. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

TSE YGR opened at C$1.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.06 and a twelve month high of C$1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.29.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

