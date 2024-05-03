ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.50.

ATCO Price Performance

ATCO Company Profile

Shares of ACO.X remained flat at C$37.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 309,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,967. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$32.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

