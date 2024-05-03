Atkore Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Atkore has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atkore to earn $16.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

NYSE:ATKR traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.39. The stock had a trading volume of 533,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore has a 1-year low of $116.14 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.60.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Atkore news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

