Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Atomera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,806. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. Atomera has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Insider Activity at Atomera

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $49,767.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,518 shares of company stock valued at $110,687. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

