AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues Earnings Results

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. AtriCure updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.74)-($0.82) EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to -0.820–0.740 EPS.

AtriCure Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $20.89. 961,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57. AtriCure has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $59.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock worth $504,932. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.