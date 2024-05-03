AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.81.

Get AT&T alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of T opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.