Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Up 8.2%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 3,802,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,778,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 12.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.85.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.