AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$25.00. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACQ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark set a C$35.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital downgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.95.

TSE:ACQ traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$20.33. The company had a trading volume of 391,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$479.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.47. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$15.14 and a 52-week high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.95 per share, with a total value of C$28,740.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $885,855. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

