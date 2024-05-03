Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Autodesk worth $162,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,972,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,292,000 after acquiring an additional 435,457 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,910,000 after acquiring an additional 429,071 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 24,236.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 410,075 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $84,849,000 after acquiring an additional 408,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 414,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,283. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.54 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

