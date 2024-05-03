Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,419,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 707,256 shares.The stock last traded at $90.82 and had previously closed at $89.96.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 111.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.