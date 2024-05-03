Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells $20,912.40 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 2,826 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $20,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of CDMO opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.55. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,427,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 12.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,672,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 184,930 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 15.1% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 155,817 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 999,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

