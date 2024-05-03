Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $27.66.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.25). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,219.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.74%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,796,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,182.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $1,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,182.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,641 shares of company stock worth $4,676,431. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

