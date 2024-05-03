Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of AVA opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.34 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Avista by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Avista by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avista by 41,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

