Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Lowered to $155.00 at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at B. Riley from $165.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.67. 465,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,574. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.