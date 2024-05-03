Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $106.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.87. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.61 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.