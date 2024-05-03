Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $12.26 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.26.
AZUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Azul from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
AZUL stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.94.
Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Azul will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.
