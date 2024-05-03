B. Riley Comments on Ares Capital Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of ARCC remained flat at $20.54 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 215,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,366. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 62.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $86,227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,865.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,260,000 after buying an additional 4,000,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,719,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after buying an additional 1,437,864 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $13,992,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $11,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

