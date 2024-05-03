B. Riley Comments on Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of KLIC opened at $46.02 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,995,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,913,000 after buying an additional 91,934 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,821,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,214,000 after buying an additional 251,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,467,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 820,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,903,000 after buying an additional 131,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

