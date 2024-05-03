B. Riley Cuts Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target to $16.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Get Enovix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Enovix

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 83.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 188.0% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,834 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 2,228.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,814,000 after buying an additional 1,072,508 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,290,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.