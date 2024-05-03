B. Riley Increases Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $31.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 168.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Shares of XPOF traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,019. The company has a market capitalization of $547.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $33.49.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,122.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,122.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848 in the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 9.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 194,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $3,025,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $1,351,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

