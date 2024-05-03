Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,575 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $38,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,816,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,627,000 after purchasing an additional 745,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,044,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,129,000 after buying an additional 829,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after buying an additional 170,140 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,701,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

