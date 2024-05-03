Bank of America Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $145.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $121.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $125.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In other news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $144,887.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $599,997.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,606 shares of company stock worth $835,205. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

