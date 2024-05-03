Barclays Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $367.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $356.00 to $367.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HCA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.59.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $308.84 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $335.83. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,218,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

