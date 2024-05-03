Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.10 Per Share

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrett Business Services in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $8.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.75. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

BBSI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of BBSI traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.74. 421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,907. The company has a market cap of $789.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average is $112.99. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $2,399,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

